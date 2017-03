PARIS Feb 21 Flyhalf Jules Plisson has replaced the injured Pierre Bernard in France's 30-man squad for the Six Nations clash at home to Wales next Saturday, the national federation said.

Bernard picked up a knee injury in Begles-Bordeaux's 28-23 Top 14 victory over leaders RC Toulon earlier in the day.

Plisson won the first of his four caps in last year's Six Nations. Coach Philippe Saint-Andre will name his team on Wednesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)