PARIS Feb 7 France looked set for a difficult Six Nations campaign after labouring to a 15-8 home win against Scotland in their opening game on Saturday.

Philippe Saint-Andre's side, playing in unfamiliar red jerseys, scored all their points through Camille Lopez's boot while Scotland, a more formidable team since former Clermont coach Vern Cotter took over last year, had Dougie Fife to thank for a superb first-half try.

Greig Laidlaw scored one penalty for the visitors, who could have beaten France in Paris for the first time since 1999 had they handled the ball better.

France are second in the standings behind holders Ireland who beat Italy 26-3 earlier on Saturday and ahead of England, third following their 21-16 victory against Wales on Friday.

"It's a win but we should have done better," Saint-Andre told the BBC.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mitch Phillips)