PARIS Jan 30 France have a reputation for being consistently inconsistent but for the first time since the last World Cup, manager Philippe Saint-Andre seems to be on the right path as the Six Nations looms.

Having tried 13 different starting halfback pairings since taking over from Marc Lievremont in 2011, Saint-Andre put his faith in Sebastien Tillous-Bordes and Camille Lopez for three consecutive tests last November.

Scrumhalf Tillous-Borde is doubtful for the opening game against Scotland on Feb.7 at the Stade de France with a knee injury but he is clearly Saint-Andre's first choice.

"They are working well together, they are performing and combining well, and we wanted to continue with the same pairing," said Saint-Andre, who has Castres Olympique duo Rory Kockott and Remi Tales as backup pair.

"Lopez is doing a fantastic job for Clermont and he did a good job for us in November and we believe he can carry us forward in the Six Nations.

"Besides, (scrumhalf) Rory Kockott and (flyhalf) Remi Tales know each other very well. Having a goalkicker on the field, and a goalkicker who can come in during the game, gives you solutions," he added.

Having finished fourth, last (for the first time since 1969) and fourth in the last three Six Nations, France have a lot to prove in World Cup year.

They can rely on a strong contribution from the bench, with Kockott and fullback Scott Spedding being good examples of foreign players blending in well.

A more disciplined team, France have also dramatically improved in defence, showing a lot of aggressiveness to prevent their opponents from developing their passing game.

Even if Saint-Andre still needs to find the right combinations, the centres play a pivotal role with Wesley Fofana proving one of the best in the world.

Should sheer speed be needed, they have rough diamond Teddy Thomas on the wing. The 21-year-old, France's latest exciting prospect, scored a hat-trick on his debut against Fiji last November and a splendid try against Australia before being dropped for the game against Argentina, which Les Bleus lost, for ill discipline. (Editing by Justin Palmer)