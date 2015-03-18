PARIS, March 18 Flyhalf Camille Lopez has been ruled out of France's final Six Nations match against England at Twickenham on Saturday through injury, the team said in a statement.

Lopez has been told to rest for between four and six weeks. He was replaced at halftime during the 29-0 win over Italy in Rome on Sunday, although the team have not specified the nature of his injury.

Maxime Machenaud has been called up to the squad in his place. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)