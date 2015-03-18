HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
PARIS, March 18 Flyhalf Camille Lopez has been ruled out of France's final Six Nations match against England at Twickenham on Saturday through injury, the team said in a statement.
Lopez has been told to rest for between four and six weeks. He was replaced at halftime during the 29-0 win over Italy in Rome on Sunday, although the team have not specified the nature of his injury.
Maxime Machenaud has been called up to the squad in his place. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.