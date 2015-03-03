PARIS, March 3 France lock Pascale Pape has failed in his appeal against a 10-week suspension for kneeing Ireland's Jamie Heaslip during a Six Nations game, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

Pape smashed his knee into Heaslip's back as he hit a ruck in the second half of France's 18-11 defeat in Dublin last month, causing the Ireland number eight three cracked vertebrae.

"The Appeal Committee, having considered submissions on behalf of the player and on behalf of the Six Nations Disciplinary Officer, dismissed the appeal with the result that the original sanction of a 10-week suspension stands, with Pascal Pape able to return to play on 18 May 2015," organisers said in a statement.

Pape missed the 20-13 loss to Wales in Paris on Saturday and will sit out France's final two Six Nations matches away to Italy and England. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)