UPDATE 2-Rugby-Moriarty ruled out as Lions bring in additional players
* Lions call in additional players for business end of tour (Adds more players named)
PARIS Feb 12 France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Fly-half Lopez kicked five penalties and converted Gael Fickou's try while Scotland's points came from tries by Stuart Hogg and Tim Swinson and a couple of Finn Russell penalties.
The visitors' hopes of a first win in Paris since 1999 were undermined when they lost scrum-half Greig Laidlaw to an injury in the first half.
France are in fourth place with five points from two games, ahead of Scotland who bagged a bonus point for losing by less than seven points.
France next travel to Ireland and Scotland will take on Wales. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 The British and Irish Lions exploited a yellow card to Tawera Kerr-Barlow to set up a game-winning margin and beat the Maori All Blacks 32-10 in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.
