PARIS, March 5 France have called up Francois Trinh-Duc to their squad for next weekend's Six Nations game against Italy, almost four months after he suffered a fractured arm, the French federation said on Sunday.

Trinh-Duc, who can play flyhalf or inside centre, broke his arm last November in a game against Samoa and returned to action with his club Toulon against Brive on Saturday in the Top 14.

Fullback Brice Dulin was also called up to the squad for the match in Rome on Saturday.

France started their Six Nations campaign with a narrow defeat against England, before beating Scotland and losing to Ireland. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)