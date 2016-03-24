LONDON, March 24 Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg was named as the Six Nations Player of the Championship on Thursday after a public vote.

The 23-year-old secured more than 30 percent of the vote, winning the backing of 20,970 fans, while England's Billy Vunipola was second with 27 percent on a 12-strong list of nominees.

Wales winger George North, the tournament's top try scorer, was third with 11 percent.

"I played in a very good Scotland side these past few weeks and to get the award is really pleasing," Hogg told BBC Scotland. He was the first Scot to win the award since its introduction in 2004.

England, Wales and Ireland finished above Scotland in the standings, while England won the Grand Slam with five wins out of five games. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)