March 15 A herculean display of defensive grit and resolve from Wales, featuring a record 250 tackles in a 23-16 victory, scuppered Ireland's Grand Slam hopes and, for the third year running, any chance of crowning an unbeaten Six Nations champion.

Led by their inspirational captain Sam Warburton and Luke Charteris, who recorded 31 tackles in Saturday's thunderous contest in Cardiff, Wales felled everything in green with this landmark tackle count for any Six Nations match.

Not since Wales in 2012 has a side achieved the Grand Slam and only once in five years has an unbeaten five-match campaign been achieved.

England, Ireland and Wales are locked on six points atop the table, with the title likely to be decided on points difference.

Unbeaten after their opening two fixtures, England suffered a 19-9 reverse in Dublin at the hands of a ruthless Ireland guided by the masterful Jonathan Sexton.

Riding a wave of 10 successive test victories, Ireland arrived in Cardiff on Saturday as favourites to win the fourth match of their Grand Slam mission but were tackled into submission.

Welsh hopes had already crashed in an opening day defeat to England who now lead the bunch with a plus 37 points differential, four more than Ireland and 25 more than Wales.

"We were confident (of winning the Six Nations) even after the first game when we lost to England," Wales captain and man-of-the-match Warburton said on Saturday.

"The majority of Championships are not won with Grand Slams now. There is still a lot of work to do. We can't just go to Italy and expect to win. That's probably the most exhausted I've felt after a Test match."

Ireland lost at Twickenham last year before regrouping to win the title with a last gasp victory in Paris, ending an ultra-competitive tournament which is increasingly being decided by fine margins.

"I felt like we responded really well last year when we lost by a one-score margin in Twickenham," Ireland coach Joe Schmidt told reporters in the aftermath of the Cardiff defeat.

"It's going to be such a fine margin."

Ireland captain Paul O'Connell, who won his 100th cap in Cardiff, told RTE Sport: "We'll have to look back at this game to move forward for next week, but the big thing is we move forward, start recovering, and start preparing for that Scotland game.

"There's plenty to play for." (Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Ian Chadband)