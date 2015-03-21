By Ed Osmond
LONDON, March 21 Wales blew Italy away with
seven second-half tries to surge to a 61-20 victory on Saturday
which put them in pole position to win the Six Nations
Championship ahead of Ireland and England.
If Ireland beat Scotland and England overcome France later
on Saturday, all three teams will finish level on eight points
but the Welsh have a significant advantage in points difference
following their rout of Italy in Rome.
Ireland must beat the Scots by 20 points or England defeat
France by 16 points to knock Wales off the top of the standings.
It was an extraordinary turnaround by Wales who spluttered
in the first half and led only 14-13 at the interval.
But they produced a scintillating display of attacking rugby
as winger George North crossed the line three times and Liam
Williams, Rhys Webb, Sam Warburton and Scott Williams also went
over to put Wales ahead 61-13 in the dying minutes.
There was a late sting in the tail for the inspired Welsh,
however.
Italy winger Leonardo Sarto burst down the left, evaded the
tackle of Dan Biggar and touched down in the corner before
Luciano Orquera kicked the touchline conversion to give Ireland
and England a late lifeline.
Wales centre Jamie Roberts scored the game's opening try and
Giovanbattista Venditti went over for Italy who started brightly
and were scenting a famous victory at halftime before being
swamped by a red tide.
Scotland take on Ireland at Murrayfied in Edinburgh at 1430
GMT and England host France at Twickenham in London at 1700.
Team Played Won Match Points
points differen
ce
Wales 5 4 8 + 53
England 4 3 6 + 37
Ireland 4 3 6 + 33
France 4 2 4 + 22
(Editing by Toby Davis)