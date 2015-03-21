(Adds details)
By Ed Osmond
LONDON, March 21 Ireland won the Six Nations
Championship on points difference after beating Scotland 40-10
at Murrayfield on Saturday as comprehensive victories for
England and Wales proved in vain on a dramatic final day
featuring 27 tries.
Wales humbled Italy 61-20 to lay down a marker but Ireland's
victory lifted them top of the standings and left England
needing to beat France by 26 points to win the title.
England did prevail 55-35 in an extraordinary game at
Twickenham but it was not enough to deny Ireland a second
successive crown.
"It feels incredible," Ireland captain Paul O'Connell told
Irish television station RTE.
"It's such bizarre circumstances as well. It's an amazing
feeling to do it two years in a row, I think for the first time
in 65 years. It's brilliant for Irish rugby. Brilliant."
Wales began a remarkable day with a sensational second-half
display in Italy during which they scored seven tries to win
61-20 and surge to the top of the standings.
In Edinburgh, though, Ireland forwards O'Connell and Sean
O'Brien scored early tries to put Ireland 17-3 ahead before
Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell scampered over in the left corner
to reduce the deficit to 20-10 at halftime.
Ireland dominated possession and were rewarded when centre
Jared Payne scythed through the Scottish defence to touch down
and Scotland were on the ropes when prop Geoff Cross was sent to
the sin-bin.
But Jonny Sexton missed two straightforward penalties before
extending the Irish lead to 33-10 and O'Brien burrowed over from
close range seven minutes from time.
Earlier in Rome, Wales spluttered through the first half and
led only 14-13 at the interval against a determined Italian
side.
But the Welsh produced a scintillating display of attacking
rugby as winger George North crossed the line three times and
Liam Williams, Rhys Webb, Sam Warburton and Scott Williams also
went over to put Wales ahead 61-13 in the dying minutes.
There was a late sting in the tail for the inspired Welsh,
however, as Italy winger Leonardo Sarto burst down the left to
score and Luciano Orquera kicked the touchline conversion to
give Ireland and England a lifeline.
England, knowing the monumental nature of their task at
Twickenham, started superbly, scoring an early try through
scrumhalf Ben Youngs.
But they were rocked by conceding two quick tries to
Sebastien Tillous-Borde and Noa Nakaitaci which turned a 7-3
deficit into a 15-7 lead for France.
England hit back through Anthony Watson and Youngs to lead
27-15 at halftime and the tries continued to flow as Maxime
Mermoz and George Ford each crossed under the posts.
Jack Nowell produced a brilliant finish for England but prop
Vincent Debaty galloped 70 metres to reply for France.
Billy Vunipola bundled over and Benjamin Kayser did the same
before Nowell's second took England beyond their previous
highest score against France, a 48-19 win in 2001.
The hosts pounded the line but France, who had conceded only
two tries in their previous four games, held out, leaving 82,000
England fans breathless and hugely disappointed at the same
time.
"I'm gutted really," England coach Stuart Lancaster told the
BBC.
"It was one of the most courageous performances I've seen
from a team. It was an unbelievable game of rugby.
"The first two France tries hurt us. But to come back like
we did -- it will go down as one of the great games of rugby."
Wales finished third on points difference after also
collecting eight points with France fourth on four points, Italy
fifth on two and Scotland collecting the wooden spoon following
five successive defeats.
