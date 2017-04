DUBLIN, March 19 Ireland winger Luke Fitzgerald will start a test match for the first time since 2011 on Saturday when the Six Nations champions travel to Scotland looking for a big win to put the pressure on leaders England.

After Wales scuppered Ireland's Grand Slam hopes by ending their unbeaten run last week, Joe Schmidt's men narrowly fell behind England in the standings with a points difference of plus 33 compared to England's plus 37.

With England up against France in the last match of the 'Super Saturday' finale, Ireland want to set their rivals a sizable target and also recalled fit again prop Cian Healy in the only other change to the team that started in Cardiff.

Fitzgerald, an ever present in the Grand Slam winning side of 2009, went on to be a test match starter for the British and Irish Lions later that year at the age of 21 but has been beset by injury in recent years.

He last started for Ireland in a World Cup warm up game almost four years ago and last featured in a test match in Ireland's narrow defeat to New Zealand in November 2013.

However Fitzgerald has started every major match for Leinster since October last year and replaces Munster winger Simon Zebo who drops out of the match day squad.

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Luke Fitzgerald, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Devin Toner, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Martin Moore, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Felix Jones.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Alan Baldwin)