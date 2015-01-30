(Corrects fifth paragraph to change to second title in 29 years)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN Jan 30 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is not one to get ahead of himself and has repeatedly insisted his Six Nations champions are not looking beyond their opening fixture in Italy, let alone as far as the World Cup in September.

Renowned for his detailed preparation, the New Zealander's mantra is simple: just get better with every game.

So far it's working, Ireland begin their defence having won their last seven tests, including, most recently, defeats of Australia and South Africa.

But no matter how much they deny it, the World Cup looms large for a nation that has never excelled at the tournament but now have one of the deepest squads in the international game and in Schmidt, one of its best tacticians.

Ireland built on their second Six Nations title in 29 years with their first November series sweep in eight years, victories made all the more impressive without the likes of Sean O'Brien, Cian Healy and Andrew Trimble, not to mention the retired Brian O'Driscoll.

"I think we'll play a little bit more off the cuff, we'll probably throw the ball around a little bit more," fit-again flanker O'Brien told the Irish Times after making a faster than expected recovery from his second shoulder surgery in a year.

"I can't say exactly what way we're going to play, but I know from Johnny (Sexton) and hearing the lads around the place we probably are going to play a bit more open rugby than last year. Because if we play the same as we did we'll end up third or fourth this year."

Such an approach would sooth any concerns that the powerful Irish may be verging on one-dimensional after taking their southern hemisphere scalps with a very clear gameplan. Against South Africa, Ireland did not offload the ball once.

While injured winger Trimble, a revelation last year, may only return towards the end of the championship and Sexton is definitely out of the opener, Ireland have some intriguing options to play the kind of open rugby Schmidt mastered in his last job at Leinster.

Luke Fitzgerald and Keith Earls, once seen as the future of Irish rugby before each suffering a horrific string of injuries, are back in the mix while the skilful Ian Madigan could move from his role as Sexton's understudy to a place in the midfield,

There he may partner 21-year-old Robbie Henshaw, who very definitely is the future of Irish rugby. Expect a big Six Nations both from the imposing Connacht centre and Schmidt's Ireland who despite public utterances, know the stakes are high.

