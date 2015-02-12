DUBLIN Feb 12 Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton and backrows Sean O'Brien and Jamie Heaslip will return to the starting line up for the Six Nations' visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt named a near full strength side on Thursday.

The experienced trio, who were part of the British and Irish Lions 2013 test winning team in Australia, missed last weekend's opening 26-3 victory in Italy, with O'Brien pulling out after damaging his hamstring in the warm-up.

Hooker Rory Best is also fit to start after coming off with a head injury early in the second half in Rome while prop Cian Healy, who last played in September, returns to the bench.

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Devin Toner, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Jack McGrath.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Martin Moore, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Isaac Boss, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Felix Jones. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Justin Palmer)