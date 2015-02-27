DUBLIN Feb 27 Ireland number eight Jordi Murphy will replace the injured Jamie Heaslip against England on Sunday in the only change to the champions side ahead of a potential Six Nations decider.

Heaslip cracked three vertebrae in Ireland's 18-11 victory over France two weeks ago in an incident that earned French lock Pascal Pape a 10-week ban, and Ireland hope he will be fit for their next game against Wales in Cardiff on March 14.

Murphy, who made his first Six Nations start in the opening win in Italy, joined Leinster team mate Sean O'Brien and Munster's Peter O'Mahony in an otherwise first choice back row.

Elsewhere in the pack, Jack McGrath has kept fit-again British and Irish Lions prop Cian Healy on the bench for the second successive game.

Ireland's backline, spearheaded by flyhalf Johnny Sexton, is unchanged.

England and Ireland have both won their opening two games and the victors on Sunday will be hot favourites to go on to take the title.

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jordi Murphy, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Paul O'Connell (captain), 4-Devin Toner, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Jack McGrath.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Martin Moore, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Tommy O'Donnell, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Felix Jones. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)