DUBLIN, March 1 Ireland took a major step towards retaining their Six Nations title with a pulsating 19-9 victory over England on Sunday to become the only side to win their opening three games of the championship.

With both sides unbeaten going into a game billed as a potential title decider, Ireland bossed the first half to take a 9-3 halftime lead over the ill-disciplined English thanks to three Johnny Sexton penalties.

Sexton began a far more open second period with another penalty before an acrobatic Robbie Henshaw scored the game's only try to make it 19-3 before England flyhalf George Ford replied with two penalties.

That was the most Stuart Lancaster's men could muster as Ireland beat England for the first time in five attempts to equal their longest ever winning stretch with a 10th successive victory. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Justin Palmer)