DUBLIN, March 12 Ireland have made only one change for their Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday with number eight Jamie Heaslip returning from injury.

Heaslip missed the victory over England with a back injury, but has recovered to replace Jordi Murphy.

Ireland are chasing the grand slam and are two points ahead of England and Wales with two matches remaining.

Paul O'Connell, who will captain the side, will win his 100th Test cap for Ireland.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Paul O'Connell, 4-Devin Toner, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Jack McGrath. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)