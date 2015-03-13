LONDON, March 13 When it comes to leaders on the pitch Ireland coach Joe Schmidt knows he is blessed.

Leading out the grand-slam chasers against Wales in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Saturday will be talisman Paul O'Connell, the giant lock who will be earning his 100th international cap.

Munster's O'Connell has captained Ireland in all but two of the 16 tests since Schmidt took charge but his style of leadership means other players are given their head when it comes to making decisions in the heat of battle.

"One of the other things is that Paul doesn't assume every leadership responsibility, he delegates and he encourages and so that is one of the fantastic things for the coaches as well," New Zealander Schmidt told the Irish Times.

"It means Jamie (Heaslip) has a definite role. He has some particular things that he leads on, that Johnny Sexton does, that Rob Kearney does, Peter O'Mahony, we have got a number of provincial leaders, Rory Best, who step up and take different roles of leadership.

"So I think of the best things about Paul is that he doesn't try to carry the whole weight of leadership on his own shoulders."

"He is incredibly driven to improve his own performance and thereby leads others in doing that."

Flyhalf Sexton, who will win his 50th cap against Wales, said O'Connell's very presence, both on and off the field, is an inspiration.

"He's an outstanding leader," Sexton said. "When he speaks to the squad during the week the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

"He know how important his words are."

Sexton's predecessor and long-time team mate of O'Connell, Ronan O'Gara added: "Paul is very, very special in terms of the ability to deliver the right message at the right time."

That quality will be especially handy in the red-hot cauldron of the Millennium Stadium where Wales, after their opening loss to England, have put themselves back in contention for the title.

Victory would leave the grand slam tantalisingly close with an away match against struggling Scotland to finish.

"It's a massive game for a whole lot of reasons. An opportunity to do what no Irish team has ever done in the history of the game," Schmidt said. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)