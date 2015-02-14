DUBLIN Feb 14 Ireland have yet to produce a display as good as England's opening-day Six Nations win in Wales and will have to improve when the two unbeaten sides meet in two weeks' time, said coach Joe Schmidt.

Champions Ireland squeezed past France 18-11 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday while England thrashed Italy 47-17 to leave both teams with two wins from two games ahead of the next round of matches when Stuart Lancaster's side travel to Dublin.

The victory over France was Ireland's ninth in a row and to make it 10 straight they must beat England, the last team to defeat them at Twickenham in a tight encounter a year ago.

"I felt their performance against Wales is probably ahead of anything we've put together in these last two games so we're going to have to be better again," Schmidt told a news conference, referring to England's 21-16 win in Cardiff.

"They're a really well balanced team. They're well organised and well coached and hopefully we can demonstrate a bit of that killer instinct ... I think we've got the killer instinct we just need to be a fraction more accurate."

Captain Paul O'Connell said England's show in Wales was one of the best he had seen in the Six Nations in a long time but he was highly critical of his own team's efforts, saying the review of Saturday's game would be "quite tough".

Man of the match Jonathan Sexton and Ian Madigan kicked Ireland to victory but the hosts failed to convert any try-scoring opportunities and O'Connell said it was frustrating to have to hang on again instead of killing off the game.

After stumbling over the line against Scotland last week, France coach Philippe Saint-Andre said he was disappointed not to have done more when Ireland were put on the back foot for the last 30 minutes and that his side's indiscipline let them down.

France conceded 14 penalties with Ireland not far behind on 11. Asked about referee Wayne Barnes' performance, Saint-Andre laughed and said he would need to watch the game again.

He was more definitive about what the loss and his side's run of four matches against the Irish without a win would mean when they next meet at this year's World Cup.

"Ireland are a good team but I don't think we are as bad as people think," Saint-Andre said. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)