ROME, March 15 France recovered from their Six Nations defeats against Ireland and Wales by beating lacklustre Italy 29-0 in a scrappy match played in slippery conditions on Sunday.

The hosts missed two early penalties in a dismal first half littered with handling errors before two Camille Lopez penalties and one from Scott Spedding gave France a 9-0 halftime lead.

The second half was a slight improvement as Yohann Maestri and Mathieu Bastareaud scored the game's only tries while Jules Plisson kicked two penalties and two conversions after replacing Lopez, who suffered a knee injury.

France, who visit England for their final game next Saturday, have four points while Italy, who host Wales the same day, have two. England, Ireland and Wales all have six points. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)