ROME Jan 30 Italy's Six Nations history has been a frustrating case of one step forward followed by one back and their main target this year will again be a modest one of notching one or two wins and avoiding the wooden spoon.

Italy have finished bottom on 10 out of 15 appearances since their debut in 2000 and, undermined by a weak domestic game, have failed to make the progress that their supporters had hoped for.

There were signs of promise when they avoided the wooden spoon in 2012 and 2013, the first time they had done so in successive years, and finished a heady fourth in 2013 after winning two games for only the second time.

But they have been sent back to the drawing board after coming last again last year following a winless campaign.

"We have shown in the past that we can play well enough to win these games," said captain Sergio Parisse this week. "The target for this year is to find that consistency and, especially with three matches at home, to get good results."

"2014 for us was a difficult season in terms of results. We had a very poor Championship and a very poor summer tour but we played much better in November.

"Last season was difficult for us all. I was playing with a pain in my back and was unable to play at my best level."

Italy have included four uncapped players in the squad for their opening two games against champions Ireland in Rome and England at Twickenham.

Centre Giulio Bisegni, winger Michele Visentin, utility back Simone Ragusi and scrumhalf Marcello Violi were the new faces in French coach Jacques Brunel's squad.

Tellingly, Violi, who plays for Calvisano, is the sole representative of the Italian domestic championship in the squad.

"When I arrived here, I said that, in three or four years' time, I would like to be able to say before the Six Nations that 'maybe Italy can win,'" said Brunel.

"At this moment, I cannot say that.

"We hoped we could harmonise the work of the national team and the clubs, and I knew it would not be easy, but since then all sorts of things have happened," he said in referring complications involving Italian clubs in the Pro12 league.

"The other question is what happens after Parisse, (Martin) Castrgiovanni, (Marco) Bortolami, (Mauro) Bergamasco, (Quintin) Geldenhuys (have retired)...it's not just a problem of quality but also of leadership.

"The base is being reduced...and losing every almost Saturday makes it more difficult to improve mentally." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)