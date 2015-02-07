ROME Feb 7 Ian Keatley converted four penalties on his Six Nations debut to set holders Ireland on the way to an unspectacular 26-3 win over an uninspiring Italy on Saturday.

Keatley kicked Ireland into a 12-3 lead to break Italy's resolve, then Conor Murray and Tommy O'Donnell scored tries after the hosts had hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini sent to the sin bin.

Italy finished with a flourish and Kelly Haimona thought he had scored a try, but it was ruled out because of the faintest of knock-ons by Sergio Parisse amid jeers from the Stadio Olimpico crowd.

Italy, who lost all their Six Nations matches last year, made too many elementary mistakes and never looked capable of repeating their 22-15 win of two years' ago.

Ireland suffered a blow before the start when Sean O'Brien, set to make his first international appearance for 15 months, suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up and was replaced by O'Donnell (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)