Feb 11 Test centurions Mauro Bergamasco and Marco Bortolami return for Italy in their Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Coach Jacques Brunel made six changes, two positional, from the side crushed 26-3 at home by Ireland last weekend.

Flanker Bergamasco and lock Bortolami come in for Joshua Furno and Alessandro Zanni.

Prop Alberto de Marchi starts in place of Matias Aguero while Andrea Masi moves from full back to outside centre to take the place of the injured Michele Campagnaro. Luke McLean shifts from the left wing to fullback with his place at 11 taken by Giovanbattista Venditti.

Italy team:

15-Luke McLean, 14-Leonardo Sarto, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Andrea Masi, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 10-Kelly Haimona, 9-Edoardo Gori; 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Francesco Minto, 6-Mauro Bergamasco, 5-Marco Bortolami, 4-George Biagi, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Alberto De Marchi

Replacements: 16-Andrea Manici, 17-Matias Aguero, 18-Dario Chistolini, 19-Joshua Furno, 20-Samuela Vunisa, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Tommaso Allan, 23-Giulio Bisegni (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond)