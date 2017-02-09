Rugby-Test results
June 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches Fiji 22 Italy 19 New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
Coach Conor O'Shea, whose team were trounced 33-7 by Wales in Rome on Sunday, will also start Angelo Esposito on the right wing with Giulio Bisegni dropping out of the matchday squad.
Leonardo Ghiraldini returns at hooker in place of Ornel Gega and will partner Andrea Lovotti and veteran Lorenzo Cittadini in the front row.
Maxime Mbanda, who came on as openside flanker for Simone Favaro against Wales, will start on the blindside against Ireland, leaving Abraham Steyn on the bench.
Italy team to play Ireland: Edoardo Padovani, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luke Mclean, Giovanbattista Venditti, Carlo Canna, Edoardo Gori, Sergio Parisse, Simone Favaro, Maxime Mbanda, Andries Van Schalkwyk, Marco Fuser, Lorenzo Cittadini, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti.
Replacements: Ornel Gega, Sami Panico, Dario Chistolini, George Biagi, Abraham Steyn, Giorgio Bronzini, Tommaso Allan, Michele Campagnaro. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
June 17 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Fiji and Italy on Saturday at ANZ National Stadium in Suva, Fiji Fiji 22 Italy 19 Half Time: 14-9 Scorers: Fiji : Tries: Eroni Vasiteri Narumasa (4),Jale Vatubua (17),Vereniki Goneva (44) Conversions: Ben Volavola (5, 18) Penalty Goal: Ben Volavola (80) Italy : Try: Maxime Mbanda (55) Conversion: Tommaso Allan (56) Penalty Goals:Tommaso Allan (7, 16, 28, 75)
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 Four Wales players have been called into the British and Irish Lions squad for the remainder of the tour of New Zealand, with more announcements to follow, coach Warren Gatland said on Saturday.