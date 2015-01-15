ROME Jan 15 Italy named four uncapped players on Thursday in a 30-man squad for next month's opening Six Nations matches against champions Ireland in Rome and England at Twickenham.

Centre Giulio Bisegni, winger Michele Visentin, utility back Simone Ragusi and scrumhalf Marcello Violi were the new faces in French coach Jacques Brunel's squad.

Violi, who plays for Calvisano, is the sole representative of the Italian domestic championship in the squad.

Flanker Mauro Bergamasco, with 100 caps to his credit, returns after missing the November tests as does winger Giovambattista Venditti.

Captained again by Sergio Parisse, Italy play Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico on Feb. 7 and England a week later.

Squad:

Giulio Bisegni, Michele Campagnaro, Andrea Masi, Luke McLean, Luca Morisi, Simone Ragusi, Leonardo Sarto, Giovambattista Venditti, Michele Visentin; Robert Julian Barbieri, Mauro Bergamasco, Simone Favaro, Francesco Minto, Sergio Parisse (captain), Edoardo Gori, Guglielmo Palazzani, Marcello Violi, Alessandro Zanni; Matias Aguero, Martin Castrogiovanni, Dario Chistolini, Alberto De Marchi; Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Manici, George Fabio Biagi, Marco Bortolami, Joshua Furno, Quintin Geldenhuys. Tommaso Allan, Kelly Haimona. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)