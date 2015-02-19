* France lock punished for kneeing Ireland's Heaslip in the back

London Feb 19 France lock Pascal Pape has been banned for 10 weeks, ruling him out of the rest of the Six Nations, for kneeing Ireland's Jamie Heaslip in the back during their 18-11 defeat in Dublin on Saturday, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Pape smashed his knee into the back of Heaslip as he hit a ruck in the 52nd minute of the Dublin clash, with the Irishman later discovering he had cracked three vertebrae, an injury likely to end his involvement in the championship.

The referee issued a yellow card at the time but Pape was later cited under Law 10.4 (a) for allegedly striking the lower back of an opponent with his knee.

The Six Nations Disciplinary Committee said in a statement Pape had "committed an act of foul play which merited a red card rather than the on-field yellow given by the match officials".

"The Disciplinary Committee decided that the offence should be categorized at the top end of World Rugby's scale of seriousness and set an entry point of a 15 week suspension," the statement added.

"It noted further the absence of aggravating factors and the existence of certain mitigating factors, including the player's admission of foul play and his expressions of remorse for what had occurred and the injury sustained by his opponent, in applying a five week (33 percent reduction from the entry point."

Pape has already apologised to Heaslip via Twitter, with the Irishman accepting the gesture, also via Twitter, saying "Rugby is a physical game and one accepts that can happen. I accept your apology completely."

France's next game is at home to Wales on Feb. 28, when Romain Taofifenua is likely to start at lock in place of Pape.

