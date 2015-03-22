LONDON, March 22 Snapshot of the European teams following the Six Nations championship which was won by Ireland on Saturday:

IRELAND

Ireland's Six Nations target was clear once Australia and South Africa had been dispatched in an unbeaten November test series -- back-to-back championships.

It might not always have been pretty and coach Joe Schmidt seemed taken aback by some of the criticism of Ireland's direct, powerful rugby but the try-chasing madness of 'Super Saturday' aside, it was the right strategy for this year's championship.

Ireland conceded just three tries -- Wales' defence was next best with eight tries against and victories over England and France in particular showed that the champions can be a nightmare to play against as they overwhelmed both sides.

Ahead of a World Cup where Ireland have a kind draw, there are some striking similarities with the victorious England side of 2003 -- a titanic captain (Paul O'Connell) in the second row, best-in-class backrow, pivotal number 10 (Johnny Sexton) and a team making a habit of winning.

The defeat in Cardiff showed that Ireland may not quite be there yet and need to develop a 'plan B' by September if their accuracy fails them again, flyhalf Sexton has another rare off day or they simply come up against a better defence.

Only Scotland scored fewer tries in the tournament as well, although the finale in Edinburgh showed that when Ireland need to add some variety to their game, they can. The re-emergence of a fit again Sean O'Brien made a clear difference.

Under Schmidt, Ireland have won 14 and lost four, including 11 wins in their last 12 tests. They go to the World Cup as genuine contenders.

ENGLAND

A fourth successive runners-up position suggests that there has been precious little progress during Stuart Lancaster's tenure as England coach and his initial dream of going into a home World Cup with a hard-bitten team boasting over 600 caps remains as elusive as that first title.

However, partly by luck and partly by design, he has put together a team that can win games in a variety of ways, as a new generation of pacy, confident backs have bedded down alongside an experienced pack to make his team a match for anyone on their day.

Flyhalf George Ford, centre Jonathan Joseph and wingers Anthony Watson and Jack Nowell have played with a freedom rarely seen among England's backline. With a tournament-leading 18 Six Nations tries, something is clearly working.

When it needs to get tight, England are amongst the best there is and their smart, powerful forwards can sometimes smother the life out of even the southern hemisphere big three for long periods.

Chris Robshaw has developed into a real players' captain, leading by example with his relentless tackling and appetite for the turnover, while the return to the fold of lock Courtney Lawes gives the team one of the game's great enforcers.

As recent World Cups have shown, strength in depth is key and Lancaster can be delighted that his squad performed pretty impressively in the Six Nations despite being without half a dozen players who could be first-choices come September.

Certainly, any team with aspirations of winning the World Cup at Twickenham, New Zealand included, know that England will be a significant, potentially insurmountable, bump in the road.

WALES

After a second-half capitulation in their opening match in Cardiff against England, Wales bounced back to win their next four games, missing out on the title only because of an inferior points difference.

Coach Warren Gatland has long maintained that his side are building momentum to peak at the World Cup in September and October. That 40 minutes against England aside, he appears to be satisfied that Wales are primed to rise to the occasion again after their run to the semi-finals in 2011.

A clever tactician, Gatland has come under fire in some quarters for adopting a "Warrenball" style of play -- basically big men playing smash and grab.

Wales certainly have the forwards to inflict maximum damage and a defensive speed and never-say-die attitude that so frustated Ireland in ending their grand slam hopes.

The Welsh have also reaped the benefits of a settled halfback pairing with ever-positive scrumhalf Rhys Webb developing into a key decision maker and number 10 Dan Biggar instrumental in orchestrating the backline.

Gatland said World Cup pool games against England and Australia hold no fear for his side and when Wales are on song, few would doubt him.

FRANCE

After a convincing November test series, France endured yet another frustrating Six Nations as Les Bleus finished fourth.

They lost against the top nations -- Ireland, England and Wales -- which suggests they will struggle to come out on top of a World Cup group that features games against Italy and Ireland.

"We are not far from the best teams in the world," said head coach Philippe Saint-Andre after losing 55-35 to England in a crazy game at Twickenham on Saturday.

Yet Les Bleus seem far from the top. They lack their trademark offensive flair and when they rediscover their attacking touch they forget their defensive duties.

"We need to be more clear-headed," said Saint-Andre, who has been tinkering with his halfback pairings since he took over from Marc Lievremont after the 2011 World Cup.

Against England, Sebastien Tillous-Borde and Jules Plisson were the 16th 9-10 pair to start in 37 tests under Saint-Andre.

Hot prospect Teddy Thomas, the winger who shone in November, dropped out injured after an unconvincing display in the opener against Scotland.

ITALY

Italy avoided the wooden spoon for only the sixth time but will have to go back to the drawing board after two thumping defeats in a seven-day spell at the Stadio Olimpico.

An away win over Scotland gave them cause for optimism but they then crashed to a 29-0 defeat against France before being embarrassed 61-20 by Wales on Saturday, despite having led 13-11 just before halftime.

"We made things interesting in Scotland then went backwards especially in the last two games," said coach Jacques Brunel."(There is) disappointment for the way we failed to challenge the opponents throughout and stay in the game."

Injuries exposed Italy's lack of depth, especially at number 10, where Luciano Orquera had two unhappy matches after injuries to both Kelly Haimona and Tommaso Allan.

Brunel said before the tournament the base was getting smaller and he was worried about what would happen when players such as Sergio Parisse, Martin Castrgiovanni, Mirco Bortolami, Mauro Bergamasco and Quintin Geldenhuys retired.

That question was even more pertinent after Saturday's debacle.

SCOTLAND

Scotland went into the Six Nations in bullish mood after a promising November international series but five successive defeats hit them hard and another wooden spoon will be very deflating.

Narrow losses to France and Wales and a feisty performance at Twickenham against England would have lifted confidence but, on the down side, a shattering home defeat by Italy and feeble capitulation to Ireland raised alarm bells.

Scotland have potent attacking weapons in the shape of fullback Stuart Hogg, who sped down the touchline to score a coruscating try against Wales, and centre Mark Bennett.

Injuries deprived them of the services of centre Sean Lamont and lock Richie Gray while Greig Laidlaw is a tireless leader and organiser from scrumhalf, his reliable kicking game a constant source of optimism.

The pack is feisty. Flanker Blair Cowan, number eight David Denton and lock Johnny Gray enjoyed productive Six Nations campaigns but the team as a whole appeared to lack belief.

Coach Vern Cotter must build on the positives before the World Cup and try to devise a strategy to get the most out of the likes of Hogg and Bennett.

Scotland otherwise face a hard road to restore their credibility in northern hemisphere rugby, let alone the global game.