LONDON Feb 16 Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell has been cited for making a dangerous tackle during the Six Nations match against Wales, tournament organisers said on Monday.

Russell was sent to the sin bin for taking out opposite number Dan Biggar as he jumped to catch a high ball in the first half of the game at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Wales centre Jonathan Davies was also shown the yellow card for a similar challenge during the match which the Welsh won 26-23.

Russell's case will be heard by an Independent Six Nations disciplinary committee later this week.

Scotland's next game is at home to Italy on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)