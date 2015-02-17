Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
LONDON Feb 17 Scotland lock forward Richie Gray has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations due to an arm injury, the Scottish Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.
Gray, who partners his brother Jonny in the second row, sustained tendon damage during Sunday's 26-23 defeat by Wales at Murrayfield and is expected to be out of action for around three months.
Glasgow Warriors lock Tim Swinson has been called into the Scottish squad for the rest of the tournament.
Scotland, who lost their first two Six Nations games, next host Italy on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.