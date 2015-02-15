EDINBURGH Feb 15 Wales weathered a fierce Scotland onslaught to kickstart their Six Nations campaign with a battling 26-23 victory at a sun-kissed Murrayfield on Sunday.

Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg scorched 70 metres down the left touchline to claim the opening try but Wales hit back when scrumhalf Rhys Webb crossed in the corner before halftime and Leigh Halfpenny's touchline conversion made it 16-10 to Wales at the interval.

Greig Laidlaw's boot kept Scotland in touch but Wales struck the decisive blow after 64 minutes when centre Jonathan Davies barged through a tired home defence to touch down.

Scotland replacement forward Jon Welsh powered over from close range in the dying minutes for a converted try but it was too late for the hosts.

Wales, who lost their opening match at home to England, moved level with France in third place in the standings, two points behind England and Ireland.

Scotland are second bottom after losing their first two games. (Editing by Martyn Herman)