By Ed Osmond

EDINBURGH Feb 15 Wales weathered a fierce Scotland onslaught to kick-start their Six Nations campaign with a frenetic 26-23 victory at a sun-kissed Murrayfield on Sunday.

Jonathan Davies's second-half try sealed Wales's eighth successive win over the Scots and put them back on track following last weekend's dismal home loss to England.

"We were unconvincing last week and again towards the end today but a win's a win," Wales lock Alun-Wyn Jones told the BBC. "In the last couple of games we've been unconvincing but credit to Scotland, they never gave up."

Scotland, who scored the first and last tries of the match, at least salvaged some pride following their 51-3 mauling in Cardiff last year, although they suffered their fourth successive home Six Nations defeat.

"Disappointed to come up short, we played some good rugby but came up short," Scotland captain Greg Laidlaw said.

"Rome was not built in a day and this team is on a journey with (coach) Vern Cotter. I thought the referee forgot how long was on the clock at the end."

Leigh Halfpenny put Wales ahead with an early penalty but Scotland hit back strongly and were rewarded for a quick turnover of Welsh ball which set up full back Stuart Hogg to scorch down the left touchline and touch down.

Scrumhalf Laidlaw converted and knocked over a penalty to put the Scots 10-3 ahead before Halfpenny cut the gap with another immaculate kick.

RUSEELL SIN-BINNED

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell was sent to the sin bin for taking out his opposite number Dan Biggar in the air and Wales make their numerical advantage count.

Winger Liam Williams surged down the left and passed inside for scrumhalf Rhys Webb to dart over and Halfpenny's touchline conversion put the visitors 16-10 ahead at halftime.

Wales centre Davies was also shown the yellow card for illegally challenging an airborne opponent and two Laidlaw penalties reduced Scotland's deficit to 19-16.

Davies returned to the field reinvigorated and barged through a tired home defence to touch down in the 64th.

Scotland launched a series of daring raids on the Welsh line but were unable to cross it until two minutes from time when replacement forward Jon Welsh powered over from close range.

Wales are fourth in the standings with two points, two behind England and Ireland and level with France.

Scotland are second-bottom above Italy after losing their first two games. (Editing by Martyn Herman and Ken Ferris)