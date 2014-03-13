March 13 Scotland have turned to uncapped winger Dougie Fife for their final Six Nations match of 2014 on Saturday as they bid to beat Wales for only the second time in 12 games.

Following their heartbreaking late loss to France at Murrayfield last week, Scotland coach Scott Johnson has changed both his wings, with Max Evans also starting, in the hope that his side can end the campaign with a win at the Millennium Stadium.

Twenty-three year-old Edinburgh winger Fife replaces injured Tommy Seymour on the right, with Evans in for Sean Lamont on the opposite flank. Glasgow flanker Ryan Wilson also comes into the side in place of the injured Johnnie Beattie.

"We like Dougie's size and his competitive edge. He chases everything, which I like, and he has shown really good glimpses playing for Edinburgh this season," Johnson said in a statement.

Holders Wales are fourth in the standings with four points from four games, their hopes of winning a third successive title ended by last week's defeat by England at Twickenham.

Scotland, in fifth with two points from their win over Italy, could climb above Wales with a 20-point victory.

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Dougie Fife, 13-Alex Dunbar, 12-Max Scott, 11-Max Evans, 10-Duncan Weir, 9-Greig Laidlaw; 8-David Denton, 7-Kelly Brown, 6-Ryan Wilson, 5-Jim Hamilton, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Scott Lawson, 1-Ryan Grant

Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Alasdair Dickinson, 18-Euan Murray, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Alasdair Strokosch, 21-Chris Cusiter, 22-Duncan Taylor, 23-Jack Cuthbert.

(Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Mitch Phillips)