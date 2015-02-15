EDINBURGH Feb 15 Twelve months ago Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw talked about the team's jersey being humiliated in an embarrassing 51-3 drubbing by Wales in Cardiff, their heaviest ever Six Nations defeat.

Sunday's 26-23 loss to Wales at Murrayfield restored some Scottish pride but Laidlaw was still not a happy man after an absorbing and fluctuating match.

"It's very frustrating," he told a news conference before reflecting on last weekend's 15-8 loss to France.

"We talked about fine margins after the France game. I think this group is becoming a strong team. We are playing loads better rugby but we just have to keep playing and having the confidence to play.

"It was a tight test match throughout. We put them under loads of pressure in the end."

Scotland scored the first try thanks to a sizzling 70-metre sprint down the touchline by full back Stuart Hogg, the man whose sending-off against Wales last year contributed significantly to his team's humiliating loss.

The Scots fell 26-16 behind following Jonathan Davies's 64th-minute try before launching a series of high-octane attacks on the Welsh line and replacement forward Jon Welsh crashed over just before the final whistle.

The bare statistics, however, tell a sorry story for Scottish rugby.

GRIM-FACED COTTER

It was their fourth successive Six Nations home loss and the team have won only seven of their last 40 matches in the northern hemisphere's showpiece tournament.

Grim-faced coach Vern Cotter tried to remain upbeat.

"We can take a lot of positives out of the game but we have a lot of things to work on and sort out," the New Zealander said.

"It is reasonably hard to take but it is done. We need to improve on our high ball receptions but there is a lot of honesty in the team.

"We went into our shell a little bit. We needed to keep expressing ourselves. Once we started attacking I thought we became a threat."

At least the disappointed Scots impressed their victorious opponents.

"That was the toughest match against Scotland I have had," Wales captain Sam Warburton said. "They were very strong at the breakdown."

Wales coach Warren Gatland agreed.

"Vern has brought a bit of that Kiwi mentality of making them a tough team to beat," he said. "The breakdown they were tough, their scrum was good."