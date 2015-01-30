LONDON Jan 30 Following is a list of six players to watch in the Six Nations championship which begins on Feb. 6.

ROBBIE HENSHAW (IRELAND)

Position: Centre

Date of Birth: 12/06/1993

Caps: Five

Long earmarked as the heir apparent to Ireland great Brian O'Driscoll, Henshaw combines frightening physicality and blistering speed with a shrewd rugby brain and at 21 the Connacht star is only going to get better.

Equally adept at inside centre, outside centre and fullback, Henshaw has openly stated his desire to fill the vacant Irish 13 shirt vacated by O'Driscoll's retirement.

Henshaw equipped himself superbly in the Autumn against two of the world's best centres -- Australia's Tevita Kuridrani and South African Jean de Villiers.

Has been one of the outstanding players in Connacht's domestic campaign and has been the subject of widespread speculation linking him with a move to European giants Leinster.

- - - -

GEORGE FORD (ENGLAND)

Position: Flyhalf

Date of Birth: 16/03/1993

Caps: Six

Displaced previous incumbent Owen Farrell as England's flyhalf during the Autumn and impressed with excellent displays in victories against Samoa and Australia.

Ford may lack the metronomic goalkicking of Farrell but possesses an elusive attacking game few in the northern hemisphere can match and should thrive behind England's powerful forward pack.

Has spearheaded Bath's rise to the upper echelons of the Premiership and could be the playmaker best equipped to unleash an England backline that was largely subdued during the Autumn.

The former rugby league junior was named the International Rugby Board's (IRB) Young Player of the Year in 2011 becoming the youngest player to win the award aged 18.

- - - -

RHYS WEBB (WALES)

Position: Scrumhalf

Date of Birth: 09/12/1988

Caps: Nine

In an impressive Autumn Rhys Webb cemented his position as Wales' first-choice scrumhalf, ahead of British and Irish Lion Mike Phillips, after a series of instrumental performances against the Southern hemisphere giants.

Possesses a lightening turn of pace and eye for a gap honed from his rugby sevens background where he was a member of the Wales side that won the 2009 World Cup Sevens.

Webb allies his searing pace with fantastic game management, astute tactical kicking and enjoys a telepathic understanding with halfback partner and fellow Osprey Dan Biggar.

Scored tries in defeats against New Zealand and Australia before playing an instrumental role as Wales ended their hoodoo against the Southern hemisphere sides with a 12-6 victory against South Africa.

- - - -

WESLEY FOFANA (FRANCE)

Position: Centre

Date of Birth: 20/01/1988

Caps: 30

In a French side famed for being consistently inconsistent, Fofana can stake a strong claim to being the world's premier centre.

Announced his arrival on the international stage with a bang scoring tries in each of his first four test matches in the 2012 Championship.

Did not take up rugby until his mid-teens and, at 1.82 metres tall, is a fraction of the size of giants such as Jamie Roberts and Sonny-Bill Williams but possesses an attacking arsenal that few can rival.

There are shades of former French great Serge Blanco in his elusive attacking game -- most evident in his long-range individual try against England at Twickenham in 2013 which will go down as one of the most memorable in recent years.

- - - -

ROB HARLEY (SCOTLAND)

Position: Flanker

Date of Birth: 26/05/1990

Caps: Ten

Rob Harley is the epitome of the new breed of Scottish forward; big, strong and tough.

Alongside the likes of brothers Richie and Jonny Gray and Stuart Hogg, Harley is relatively unheralded but is fast-becoming one of the crucial components in Vern Cotter's exciting and youthful Scotland side.

Standing at 1.98 metres tall, the 24-year-old English-born flanker is one of the most imposing in the Championship and has been in fine fettle for the high-flying Glasgow Warriors this season.

Scored a late, match-winning try on his international debut in a 17-16 victory against Samoa in 2012.

- - - -

KELLY HAIMONA (ITALY)

Position: Flyhalf

Date of Birth: 30/07/1986

Caps: Three

New Zealand-born Kelly Haimona impressed during his three appearances in the Autumn -- scoring 35 points -- particularly on debut against Samoa where he created a try and kicked 14 points to inspire the Azzurri to a 24-13 victory.

The powerfully-built 28-year-old can play at fullback and centre but is perhaps most comfortable at flyhalf where he regularly gains momentum and territory with his booming kick and tough running.

The versatile Haimona qualified for the Azzurri through the residency rule after a string of influential performances for Piacenza, Calvisano and Zebre since his arrival in Italy in 2011. (editing by Justin Palmer)