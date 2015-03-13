LONDON, March 13 Wales coach Warren Gatland is getting a bird's eye view of his players in training for Saturday's crunch Six Nations clash with Ireland thanks to the use of a drone.

The remote-controlled contraption fitted with a wide angle camera has been used to monitor training sessions, giving Gatland and his players a unique perspective as they plot to stop Ireland's grand-slam charge in Cardiff.

Players have also been fitted with GPS tracking devices during training as the Welsh management team leave no stone unturned in their preparations.

Wales centre Jonathan Davies, who has been filmed by a drone before with French club side Toulon, said it was a useful tool.

"We will go back individually and look at it and we'll talk about it amongst the players," he told website walesonline.co.uk

"The management will show us the images after they've looked at it and say 'this was good and this was bad'." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)