LONDON, March 15 Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg took the unusual step of issuing a public apology on Saturday after he was red-carded for a late hit on Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar in the Six Nations clash in Cardiff earlier in the day.

Hogg's shoulder smashed into Biggar's face after he made a clearing kick and, having initially been shown a yellow card, the Scot was given a red after replays of the 22nd-minute offence were shown on the Millennium Stadium's big screen.

Scotland were trailing 10-3 at the time but went on to suffer a record 51-3 thrashing, Wales' biggest-ever win in the championship and Scotland's worst loss.

"I would like to apologise to my team mates, the Scotland management and all Scotland supporters for what happened today. I have let people down," Hogg said in a statement issued by the Scottish Rugby Union.

"I have said sorry in person to Dan Biggar and I have apologised to the referee, Jerome Garces.

"I always try to play hard and fair and what happened today was out of character for me." (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)