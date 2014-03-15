CARDIFF, March 15 Deposed champions Wales finished a frustrating Six Nations championship on a spectacular high on Saturday as they thrashed a Scotland team reduced to 14 men for an hour by a record 51-3.

Wales, seeking a seventh successive victory over the Scots, were leading 10-3 after a Liam Williams try when Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg was red carded for a dangerous late charge on Dan Biggar in the 22nd minute.

Wales took full advantage with two tries each for George North and Jamie Roberts and one each for Toby Faletau and Rhodri Williams as they easily surpassed their previous record winning margin in any Five or Six Nations game - the 39-point margin of their 47-8 victory over Italy in 2008.

The Welsh had gone into the championship hoping for an unprecedented third successive outright title but will finish third or fourth with six points from three wins.

Scotland, whose only victory came against Italy but who were desperately unlucky to lost to France last week, finish fifth on two points. Italy finished bottom without a win for the first time since 2009.

England beat Italy 52-11 earlier on Saturday while France host Ireland in the final game of the championship (1700) when an Irish victory would give them the title and any other result would leave England as champions. (Writing by Mtich Phillips in London, editing by Justin Palmer)