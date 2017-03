ROME, March 21 Wales scored seven second-half tries to demolish Italy 61-20 and give themselves a very good chance of winning the Six Nations Championship on Saturday.

George North led the way with three tries in an astonishing second-half performance by the visitors, although a last-gasp try by Italy made a potentially crucial dent in the Welsh points difference.

It was a complete contrast to the first half in which Italy at one stage led 13-11 with a spirited display while Wales looked nervous.

The Welsh victory left them on eight points and a scoring points difference of plus 53. England, who face France, have six points and a difference of 37 while Ireland, who face Scotland, have plus 33 points.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)