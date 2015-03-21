(Adds quotes)

By James Mackenzie

ROME, March 21 Wales ran in seven second-half tries to demolish Italy 61-20 on Saturday before Ireland's 40-10 victory over Scotland ended Welsh Six Nations title hopes.

Wales winger George North led the way with three tries in an astonishing second-half performance by the visitors, a complete contrast to the first 40 minutes after which Italy trailed 14-13 following a spirited display.

The Welsh victory lifted them top of the standings but Ireland's rout of Scotland edged them ahead of Wales on points difference.

There was little hint of a Welsh onslaught in the first half with Italy showing a vast improvement from their lame performance in last Sunday's 29-0 defeat by France.

Kelly Haimona, who went off injured after only five minutes, and Luciano Orquera kicked penalties for Italy while Leigh Halfpenny converted two Wales penalties in a scrappy opening.

"It was really hard for us to get some tempo into that first half but once we stared playing positively it was very, very good, I think," Wales coach Warren Gatland told reporters.

Centre Jamie Roberts scored the first Welsh try, winger Giovanbattista Venditti replied for Italy before Dan Biggar's penalty gave the Welsh a 14-13 halftime lead. In between, the prolific Halfpenny went off after suffering nasty blow to the head.

Both sides were unrecognisable after the break as the Welsh silenced the boisterous Italian support with a ruthless display of rugby.

Liam Williams opened the floodgates when he slipped through a gap in the Italian backline before a rampaging North scored a hat-trick of tries in 10 remarkable minutes.

Italy, meanwhile, lost their discipline as Andrea Masi and Quintin Geldenhuys were sent to the sin bin.

As the onslaught continued, scrumhalf Rhys Webb forced his way through half-hearted tackling for another try before captain Sam Warburton outpaced the Italian back line for their sixth try of the half.

Italy's performance was summed up when they spilled the ball in attack, Jonathan Davies surged clear and picked out Scott Williams who completed the Welsh scoring.

Biggar converted six conversions but there was a late twist when Leonardo Sarto crossed for Italy following a surge down the left touchline, a try confirmed after a review.

Sarto also scored a late try last year in a 52-11 defeat by England who went on to lose the title to Ireland on points difference on the final day of the tournament.

"As far as the preparation for the match goes, I don't think I could have done more," a shell-shocked Italy coach Jacques Brunel said.

"But I'm with the team. If the team lost, I lost as well. It was a humiliation for me as well."

Italy at least avoided finish bottom of the Six Nations standings, their victory in Scotland leaving them in fifth place. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)