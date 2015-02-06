CARDIFF Feb 6 England extinguished early Welsh fire with a dominant second half performance to secure a 21-16 victory in an absorbing Six Nations Championship opener on Friday that struck the first blow in World Cup year.

Wales, starting with 11 of the side that pounded England into submission in a record 30-3 win two years ago in Cardiff, roared into a 10-0 lead after seven minutes with scrumhalf Rhys Webb dashing over for the first try.

England, forced into six changes from their November victory over Australia, hit back with wing Anthony Watson sliding in but coughed up too many turnovers and Wales led 16-8 at halftime.

Stuart Lancaster's side, who will meet Wales in September in the pool stage of the World Cup which both countries co-host, ran out a different side after the break.

Six Nations debutant Jonathan Joseph's try in the early minutes of the second half turned the tide and with their forwards asserting themselves, George Ford kicked England ahead while Wales were down to 14 men.

England thought they had made the game safe in the dying minutes when lock Dave Attwood touched down but the try was ruled out for an infringement.

Ford then landed another penalty to seal a morale-boosting win. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)