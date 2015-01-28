LONDON Jan 28 Wales coach Warren Gatland is not paying too much attention to England's injury crisis ahead of their Six Nations showdown next month, saying Stuart Lancaster's men have enough strength in depth to cope.

The Friday night blockbuster in Cardiff on Feb. 6 should provide an explosive opening to the tournament, with memories of England's record 30-3 defeat in the Welsh capital two years ago still fresh in the minds of the Welsh public.

"I think they have so much strength in depth, so we have to make sure we are not distracted by that sort of chat," Gatland told reporters at the Six Nations media launch at London's Hurlingham Club on Wednesday.

"We just need to concentrate on ourselves. I don't think it matters who they (England) pick. Last year in the summer they were able to go to New Zealand and push the All Blacks really close in that first game and then make a number of changes for the second and third tests."

While England have bitter memories of their last Cardiff defeat which handed the Welsh the title and ended their grand slam hopes, Gatland said his side must remember last year's 29-18 reverse at Twickenham.

"It's a tough game for both of us. Both teams have got some baggage to get rid of," Gatland added.

"We lost last year at Twickenham in a game we didn't play well in and for England two years ago a lot of people are still talking about what happened. But they will have learned from that experience."

Unlike Lancaster, Gatland has the luxury of fewer injury problems to contend with but that in itself has given the New Zealander plenty to think about.

"For us it's a pretty settled squad, we haven't got too many injuries. From a coaching point of view there are a few selection headaches which is a great position for us to be in. We're really excited about Friday week.

"There is a bit of a buzz at the moment because the first game is against England and that creates something a little bit special too."

Captain Sam Warburton said making a winning start was vital.

"The Welsh public absolutely love the Wales-England game," he said.

"It's the best fixture to open the championship. It can either give us great momentum if we win or a poor start with then having three away games and having to chase the competition. We know that from 2013 when we lost the first game to Ireland." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)