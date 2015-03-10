March 10 Wales on Tuesday named an unchanged starting lineup to face unbeaten Ireland in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Saturday.

Sam Warburton will captain Wales for a record 34th time, the flanker surpassing Ryan Jones, as coach Warren Gatland retained the side that beat France in Paris last time out.

There are two injury-forced changes on the bench with uncapped Rob Evans and his Scarlets team mate Jake Ball coming in for Paul James and Bradley Davies.

Wales:

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Scott Baldwin, 1-Gethin Jenkins

Replacements: 16-Richard Hibbard, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Aaron Jarvis, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Scott Williams

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)