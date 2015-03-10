(Adds details)

LONDON, March 10 Wales coach Warren Gatland named an unchanged starting lineup to face unbeaten Ireland in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Saturday as his side look to derail the holders' grand slams hopes.

Sam Warburton will captain Wales for a record 34th time, the flanker surpassing Ryan Jones, as Gatland retained the side that beat France 20-13 in Paris last time out.

Wales have rebounded from their opening defeat by England with away victories against Scotland and France but face an Ireland side who will arrive in confident mood after three wins from three and have only lost twice in Cardiff since 1983.

"Ireland are the form team in Europe and we know it is going to be a huge battle," Gatland said in a WRU statement.

"We return to the Millennium Stadium after two tough away trips with two victories and will be looking to build on that.

"We saw an improvement against Scotland and then saw another step up against France and we know we will need to do the same against Ireland on Saturday."

There are two injury-forced changes on the bench with uncapped Rob Evans and his Scarlets team mate Jake Ball coming in for Paul James and Bradley Davies.

Wales:

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb; 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Dan Lydiate, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones, 4-Luke Charteris, 3-Samson Lee, 2-Scott Baldwin, 1-Gethin Jenkins

Replacements: 16-Richard Hibbard, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Aaron Jarvis, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Scott Williams

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)