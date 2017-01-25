LONDON Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.

Jones, who has 105 caps and has led his country on five previous occasions, takes over from long-standing skipper Sam Warburton ahead of his side's first match of the 2017 campaign away to Italy on Feb. 5.

"In a way the captaincy is just a label, but I'm ready and able to make decisions as captain when needed," said the 31-year-old lock.

"But if we can grow more leaders in the team that we have, if we can get to the point where we're making similar decisions without having to consult with each other, that's a case of 'job-done, let's move onto the next challenge as a group and a team'."

Jones's predecessor Warburton, who interim coach Rob Howley decided should stand down in a bid to rediscover his best form, has captained Wales more than any other man.

Warburton took his country to the last four of the World Cup in 2011 - though he was sent off early in the semi-final defeat by France - and won a Six Nations grand slam in 2012, although injury restricted his participation in Wales' defence of the championship in 2013.

Jones has had his own great moments as captain, notably for the 2013 British and Irish Lions in their series-clinching third test victory over Australia. He replaced injured skipper Warburton.

"There's been a lot documented on the success Sam's had as Welsh captain and for myself and the team he's still a big part of that," he added.

"It's not a case of passing on the baton, it's about moving on and evolving. The team grows and from an individual point of view I've got the captaincy, but hopefully people will be talking about the team on the weekends." (Editing by Angus MacSwan)