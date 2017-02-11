UPDATE 2-Rugby-Moriarty ruled out as Lions bring in additional players
* Lions call in additional players for business end of tour (Adds more players named)
CARDIFF Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
England’s 15-match winning streak and hopes of a repeat grand slam looked over as they trailed late into a game which Wales dominated, but an errant clearance by Jonathan Davies allowed England to counter and Daly scuttled over in the corner.
England had started strongly and led 8-6 after a Ben Youngs try but Wales then took command, their scum making inroads routinely, and reached the break 13-8 ahead after winger Liam Williams found a rare hole in the visiting defence.
The incredible pace and ferocious tackling continued unabated in the second half as two more Owen Farrell penalties and one for Leigh Halfpenny made it 16-14 to Wales going into the final 10 minutes but just when the hosts thought they had done enough, England struck.
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 The British and Irish Lions exploited a yellow card to Tawera Kerr-Barlow to set up a game-winning margin and beat the Maori All Blacks 32-10 in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.
ROTORUA, New Zealand, June 17 British and Irish Lions beat Maori All Blacks 32-10 (halftime 12-10) in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.