CARDIFF Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.

England’s 15-match winning streak and hopes of a repeat grand slam looked over as they trailed late into a game which Wales dominated, but an errant clearance by Jonathan Davies allowed England to counter and Daly scuttled over in the corner.

England had started strongly and led 8-6 after a Ben Youngs try but Wales then took command, their scum making inroads routinely, and reached the break 13-8 ahead after winger Liam Williams found a rare hole in the visiting defence.

The incredible pace and ferocious tackling continued unabated in the second half as two more Owen Farrell penalties and one for Leigh Halfpenny made it 16-14 to Wales going into the final 10 minutes but just when the hosts thought they had done enough, England struck.

