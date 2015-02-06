CARDIFF Feb 6 Injuries create opportunities and England, deprived of 12 potential starters, took full advantage on Friday as their new-look team showed remarkable maturity and awesome physicality to fight back from 10-0 down to beat Wales 21-16.

Forced into a series of selectoral shuffles, Stuart Lancaster fielded a team dwarfed in terms of experience but clearly not in temperament as they made amends for two years ago when their grand slam hopes were crushed by a 30-3 mauling.

Trailing 10-0 and then 16-8 at halftime, it could have gone badly again but 13 unanswered points in the second half vindicated the coach's confidence and showed England's growing strength in depth.

"Even though we had new combinations and some changes from the game against Australia (in November) we knew we had a good side and were confident," Lancaster told reporters.

"We had a plan and we stuck to it. I don't think we chased the game, we played the right field position and then our power runners, and the physicality we brought in the second half and the bench, ultimately made the difference."

"To get 13 unanswered points in second half was great. For a young side to come here and get the win is really pleasing."

All of England's points came via Bath, with tries for winger Anthony Watson and centre Jonathan Joseph and 11 from the boot of impressive flyhalf George Ford.

England were without Manu Tuilagi, Brad Barritt and Kyle Eastmond but they were not missed in the slightest as Joseph, in his first Six Nations appearance, and Luther Burrell shone against the experienced Welsh midfield duo of Jamie Roberts and Jonathan Davies.

"We probably created three or four opportunities in the second half but the one JJ took was a special try," Lancaster said.

Similarly, stalwart Tom Wood was seamlessly replaced by James Haskell at blindside flanker, delivering a performance Lancaster said was Haskell's best of his tenure.

Asked if the victory was also the best of his three years in charge he said: "Yes, because of two years ago and lessons we learned.

"We didn't just focus on that performance, we drew a lot of strength and confidence from last year (winning 29-18 at Twickenham), the way we finished in the autumn.

"The win against Australia gave us that belief."

The victory will certainly be on the minds of both teams when they meet again in the pool stage of the World Cup in seven months but Lancaster knows his focus for now can stretch only as far as Italy at Twickenham next Saturday.

