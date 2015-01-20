Jan 20 New Zealand-born fly-half Gareth Anscombe was one of four uncapped players named in Warren Gatland's Wales' Six Nations squad on Tuesday.

He is joined in the squad by fellow rookies, prop Rob Evans, hooker Kristian Dacey and centre Tyler Morgan.

"It's great to be able to name such an experienced squad that also boasts some exciting young talent," Gatland told the BBC.

"The four uncapped players have all been going well for their respective regions and it will be good to see them in this environment and we hope they take the opportunity.

"They come into a squad packed with experience and that experience will be important to us over the next eight weeks and the year as a whole."

The 23-year-old Anscombe qualifies to play for Wales through his Cardiff-born mother.

Gloucester fly-half James Hook or experienced tight-head prop Adam Jones were left out of the 34-man squad.

Wales open their Six Nations campaign on Feb. 6 against England in Cardiff.

Squad:

Forwards: Gethin Jenkins, Paul James, Rob Evans, Aaron Jarvis, Samson Lee, Scott Andrews, Richard Hibbard, Kristian Dacey, Scott Baldwin, Alun Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Bradley Davies, Luke Charteris, Dan Lydiate, James King, Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau

Backs: Mike Phillips, Rhys Webb, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Rhys Priestland, Gareth Anscombe, Cory Allen, Jamie Roberts, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Tyler Morgan, Hallam Amos, Alex Cuthbert, George North, Liam Williams, Leigh Halfpenny (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by)