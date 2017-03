LONDON, March 15 Ireland won the Six Nations championship on points difference after beating France 22-20 in Paris on Saturday to finish on eight points from four wins.

England, who beat Ireland last month, thrashed Italy 52-11 in Rome earlier on Saturday to also finish on eight points but Ireland's superior points difference meant any victory in Paris was enough for only their second title in 28 years. (Reporting by Mitch Philips, editing by Ken Ferris)