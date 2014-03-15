(Adds details)

LONDON, March 15 Ireland won the Six Nations championship on points difference after beating France 22-20 in Paris on Saturday to finish on eight points from four wins.

England, who beat Ireland last month, thrashed Italy 52-11 in Rome earlier on Saturday to also finish on eight points but Ireland's superior points difference meant any victory in Paris was enough for only their second title in 28 years.

It was only Ireland's third win in Paris in 52 years and was a fantastic finale for centre Brian O'Driscoll, who is retiring from the international game after a stellar career.

Ireland were ahead for long periods in Paris but had to survive a nerve-shredding finale when France had a 79th-minute try ruled out for a forward pass. (Reporting by Mitch Philips, editing by Ken Ferris)