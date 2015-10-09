CARDIFF Oct 9 A shirt worn by New Zealand captain Dave Gallaher in a test match against Wales in 1905 was sold for 180,000 pounds ($275,670) on Friday.

The shirt, which had been expected to fetch 20,000-40,000 pounds, went under the hammer at the Roger Jones & Co saleroom in Cardiff and was sold to a British-based bidder, the BBC reported.

The 1905 "Originals" tour was the first outside Australasia by a New Zealand rugby team and it was while in Britain that they were dubbed the "All Blacks" by the local media.

The match against Wales was the only one the tourists would lose, setting off a rivalry between the two rugby-mad nations that has lasted more than a century.

The Irish-born Gallaher, who was later to die in combat during the First World War, swapped the shirt with Wales captain Gwyn Nicholls, who gave it to an employee of his laundry company.($1 = 0.6530 pounds) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer)